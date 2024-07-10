Shri A. Sridhar Takes Over as Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway

Shri A. Sridhar has taken charge as Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway today i.e. 09th July, 2024 at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. He belongs to the 2011 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). Prior to the new assignment, he was serving as Deputy General Manager (G), South Central Railway. He succeeds Shri Ch. Rakesh, who has joined as Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer (Traffic & RPF). SCR. Shri A. Sridhar holds a M.A degree from the prestigious Osmania University.

He started his career on Indian Railways as Area Officer at Bhadrachalam, Secunderabad Division of SCR. He went on to hold various posts such as Area Officer, Ramagundam; Divisional Commercial Manager, Hyderabad & Secunderabad Divisions; Divisional Operations Manager, Secunderabad Division; Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Hyderabad Division; Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Nanded Division and Deputy Chief Operations Manager, Planning & FOIS, SCR.

He is the recipient of General Manager’s Award, 2022 for the outstanding performance in officer’s category. A stickler for perfection, Shri A. Sridhar carries a positive outlook and is inclined towards innovative working practices.