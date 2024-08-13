Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna concludes at Skandagiri Math

The Poornahuti of Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna, organized by Yuva Chetna at Skandagiri Math, Secunderabad, was completed. The 3-day Mahayagna, held under the guidance of Swami Abhishek Brahmachari, concluded with the Shri Vidya Havan, performed with full rituals, in the presence of senior priests. The Mahayagna was performed with 1 ton of kumkum and 1 crore Lalita Sahasranama mantras to appease Mother Lalita.

Swami Abhishek Brahmachari said that with the blessings of Mother Lalita, we should work towards the prosperity of India with the collective efforts of the citizens. He emphasized that Sanatan Dharma belongs to everyone and everyone is respected here. He also said that some people are opposing Sanatan today for fulfilling their aspirations but they cannot harm our Sanatana.He added that the progress of all sections of society is the true meaning of Ram Rajya. He warned that no one has the power to fight against God. He announced that a 5 crore Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna will be organized soon for the prosperity of Mother Lalita and the upliftment of the country.

Rohit Kumar Singh, National Convener of Yuva Chetna, said that India is progressing and the whole world is discussing it. He emphasized the need for everyone to come forward for the upliftment of the poor and marginalized sections. He said that we need to take the spirit of Sanatan to the world. He added that earlier people used to show disdain towards India, but now everyone is acknowledging India's leadership. He set a target of making India the world leader by 2047.

The Poornahuti of Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna was attended by BJP Telangana State General Secretary Organization Chandrashekhar, BJP OBC Morcha National President and MP Dr. K. Laxman, senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao, former MLC N. Ramchandra Rao, and other dignitaries.





Swami Abhishek Brahmachari honored all the guests. Thousands of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and across the country attended the Mahayagya.

P Navin Rao,Sudhakar Sharma,K Harinath,Jaypal Singh Nayal,Rohit Chowdhry,Rajiv Rai Appu,Mukesh Pandey etc were present.