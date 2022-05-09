Siblings die of cardiac arrest in Mancherial

Mancherial: In an unfortunate incident, a man died of cardiac arrest after seeing body of his brother who also died of heart attack in Luxettipet town on Monday.

According to the sources, the deceased persons were identified as Gajula Bhaskar Goud (47) from Luxettipet town and his brother Srinivas Goud (55) of Jagtial district. They were businessmen by profession.

It is said that Bhaskar Goud died of a heart attack while he was jogging in the morning around 5 am. On learning about this incident, his elder brother Srinivas arrived at Luxettipet at 8 am. He was shocked and collapsed on seeing the body. He was rushed to a hospital in Dharmpur. Doctors declared he was brought dead.

Family members of both Srinivas and Bhaskar were devastated to lose the siblings in a gap of three hours. They wept inconsolably. Locals said that the death could not break the bond of brothers. The incident went viral on social media platforms.