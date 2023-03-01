Siddipet district first in Swachh Survekshan-2023 (rural) across country

Siddipet: Siddipet district stood first in the Swachh Survekshan-2023 (rural) across the country in the first quarter results, according to Finance Minister T Harish Rao. This has been possible thanks to taking up of the Palle Pragathi programme in all gram panchayats. The programme resulted in villages becoming complete gram panchayats, Rao stated here on Tuesday while congratulating the people's representatives and officials/staff and conveying his greetings.

The minister said the implementation of schemes like individual latrines for every family and in the Anganwadi centres and latrines in panchayats, besides segregation of garbage, had led to Siddipet getting upgraded to the four star category. He stated that Jagtial district in Telangana and Kottayam district in Kerala were placed second and third respectively in the results. Rao said the pride of place achieved by Siddipet has been made possible because of the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and implementation of Palle Pragathi.

District collector Prashant Jeevan Patil congratulated the people's representatives and government staff for successfully implementing Palle Pragathi.