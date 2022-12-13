Siddipet government medical college eclipsed AIIMS with better facilities: Harish

Hyderabad: Praising heaps on the Siddipet government medical college, the Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the State-run hospital has the best medical facilities when compared with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar.

The Minister said that the AIIMs don't even have a blood bank or labour rooms. He said that based on the request by the students of the AIIMS, the State government allowed them to do practices in the nearby Bhuvanagiri Government Hospitals. The Health Minister was speaking in the induction programme of the first PG batch of the Siddipet medical college. He said that services in the medical and health in the State have improved after the formation of a separate State and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao having special focus. "If you are studying medical education here today, it is because of Separate Telangana. Siddipet Medical College is one of the young medical colleges. While hospitals like Osmania get three or four PG seats, Siddipet got 57 PG seats and this was because of the efforts of the principal and staff," said Harish Rao.

The Minister said that before the formation of Telangana there were 2,950 undergraduate medical seats after seven years of formation of Telangana there are 6,715 seats, which shows a growth of 127 per cent. There were 1,180 PG seats but now there are 2,501 seats. There were five medical colleges before and now there are 17 colleges with the addition of five during the last seven years, he said adding there will be 33 colleges in 33 districts.

Harish Rao said that in future the seats under multi-specialty courses would be increased in the government medical colleges. He called upon the young doctors to receive patients with respect and asked the staff to maintain sanitation. He said that there was a lot of difference between private and medical colleges when it comes to maintaining sanitation and receiving patients. He said that soon the government would start a Cath lab, chemotherapy and radiotherapy services in Siddipet Government Hospital.

He cautioned the doctors on ragging. He asked the PG students to be friendly with juniors without indulging in ragging in college. They should be advised to succeed in medical education, he said.