Siddipet: Natural farming cure for all ills

Siddipet: Crops grown using pesticides and fertilisers are prime sources for ill health that people are falling prey to. As a solution to this, a few farmers have taken initiative for natural farming. Ganesh, a farmer from Finance Minister Harish Rao's adopted village Ibrahimpur, started concentrating on Indian varieties of paddy. These varieties have immense medicinal properties.

Ganesh strongly believes that each variety has a unique medicinal quality. He said the hybrid variety would be soon replaced with the Indian varieties. Speaking to The Hans India, he explains that land loses fertility by the rampant use of fertilisers. In addition to this, pollution has become a cause for less yield. In the process, farmers started using hybrid varieties that became prime cause for various ill effects. To overcome the hazardous situation, with the inspiration from Harish Rao, farmers in Siddipet Constituency adopted natural farming. They have taken up yagna to protect national variety seeds. They are sensitizing people on the significance of natural farming.

Nagesh has used 21 varieties of paddy seeds in his one acre land and with the help of Agriculture Department and Atma committee, made it available for other farmers. The officials quoted the scientists stating that using the local variety, a farmer can yield more with less investment. The seeds are brought to Ibrahimpur from Seetharampalli of Jammikunta mandal in Karimnagar district. The 21 varieties include Narayana Kamini, Illash Samba, Ratna Jodi, Kul Kar, Malav Sundari, Red Jasmine, Sannajajulu, Kalabatti, Dhadiga, Navari Rice, Chintachari Sannalu, Paramala Sannalu, Kamani Bog, Pancharatna, Ravikanda, Mysore Mallika, Kari Rekkalu, Pasidi Variety, Basbog, Tulasi Bano and Gavi. Mysore Mallika, Kalabatti, Illash Samba, Narayana Kamini seeds have high demand in the market. One kilogram of seeds cost Rs 200. Black Rice, Pancha Ratna, Tulasi Bano, Kamini Bog seeds cost Rs 100 per kilogram. The farmers having these seeds are high in demand, say scientists and officials.

A man consuming these varieties would be fit and healthy. They are rich in nutritional values and help in boosting immunity. This was staple food for soldiers in olden days.

Raising these variety, helps in preserving fertility of the soil. Navari Rice is good for diabetic patients. This variety is used in Kelara Ayurveda. This rice is also used as massage therapy for those suffering knee pains. More of these varieties should be made available for people.