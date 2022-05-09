Siddipet Swachh School achieves unique distinction

Siddipet: The Siddipet Swatchh School has achieved a unique distinction of figuring as a crucial question in the ongoing Intermediate examinations. An essay on the institution while mentioning the name of Finance Minister T Harish Rao carries four marks.

The minister, while expressing happiness over the honour bestowed on people's participation in the Swatchh programme, conveyed greetings to them. He said the school had figured in a lesson in textbooks in the past.

Rao said the school had been established as part of the efforts to highlight development in Siddipet, safety of public health and greenery. Its main aim was to ensure that its Swatchhta should become a model and aware to everyone. Already thousands had visited the institution and became aware of many aspects of Swatchhta.

The minister observed that achieving this distinction was a matter of pride for the Siddipet municipal ruling wing, officials and staff, particularly people. Rao stated that with this inspiration more novel and ideal schemes would be taken up in the town.