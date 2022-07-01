Siddipet tops SSC results

Hyderabad: Siddipet district secured the highest pass percentage of 97.85% in SSC (Secondary School Certificate) results, while Hyderabad scored the lowest pass percentage of 79.63%.

Siddipet was followed by Nirmal with 97.73 % and Sangareddy 96.75 %. Out of 5,03,579 students who appeared for the exams in the regular category, 4,53,201 have passed with the pass percentage of 90%. Once again girls overshined the boys securing a pass percentage of 92.45% over 87.61%. A total of 2,48,416 girls appeared for the exam and 2,29,422 of them passed. Meanwhile, of the 2,55,433 boys who appeared for the exam, 2,23,779 passed. As many as 11,343 students have scored 10/10 points, according to the Board of Secondary Education.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results on Thursday. She said once a week special classes will be conducted for the students who could not pass the exams. Advance Supplementary Exams will be conducted from August 1.

There is a decrease in overall pass percentage by 2.43% as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 92.43%. In 2020 and 2021, all the students were declared passed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This academic year, around 3,007 schools recorded 100% result, whereas 15 schools secured zero pass percentage. Total 819 private students appeared for the exam this year, 425 passed and the pass percentage is 51.89%. Residential schools secured the highest pass percentage of 99.32%, while the government schools secured the lowest pass percentage of 75.86%.