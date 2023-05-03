Siddipet: Two held for demanding money from Mee Seva centres in guise of cops

Siddipet: The Siddipet police arrested two cyber fraudsters in a cheating case. It is reported that duo were cheating Mee Seva Centre owners by posing as cops and demanding money.



The Commissioner of Police N Swetha informed that a team of seven members was demanding money from owners of Mee Seva Centres in Siddipet by making calls in the guise of a police officer and added that the gang had managed to take Rs.25,000 from the Mulugu Mee Seva Centre on March 13 and Rs.20,000 from a Mee Seva Centre in Dubbaka on April 4. Later, they targeted the Warangal Mee Seva Centre too.

In the same modus operandi, the gang was asking Mee Seva owners to transfer money into another Mee Seva Centre or petrol bunk from where they collected the same. Following several complaints, the Commissioner deployed a team led by Gajwel ACP Ramesh, Gajwel Rural CI Rajashekhar Reddy and Dubbaka Inspector Krishna. The team cracked the case and nabbed the accused identified as Katkuri Sai Sharath Reddy (28) and MD Naveed (27), both residents of Suryapet town.

It is learnt that Sai Sharath was jailed in 2018 for cheating people offering them jobs with an ecommerce portal. After being released, he formed a gang with Naveed, Akula Kiran, Keshavarapu Shiva Sai, Garlapati Sumanth, P Ranadheer and Madhu. The remaining five accused were absconding. The Commissioner said the gang was involved in similar cases in Kalwakurthy, Khammam, Yellareddy, Bodhan and other places. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab other culprits.