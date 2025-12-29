Sigachi Company CEO arrested

Hyderabad: The BDL-Bhanur police on Saturday arrested Sigachi Industries Limited Chief Executive Officer Amit Raj Sinha. The arrested person was named as accused No 2 in a case registered against a pharmaceutical company after the biggest industrial mishap, which claimed about 54 lives and left several others injured in Sangareddy district.

The blast occurred on June 30. Following a complaint lodged by the kin of the deceased, the BDL-Bhanur police registered a case of culpable homicide against the company management. The arrest was made after the Telangana High Court insisted on action against the factory management during hearing a public interest litigation filed by a group of scientists.