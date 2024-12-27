Live
- New cruise season opens at NMPA!
- Sikh Community Pays Glorious Tributes to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
- Launch of “Har Din Hai Smarniya” Calendar dedicated to freedom fighters
- Telangana HC extends protection to KTR in Formula E-race case
- Rains in Rajasthan cause dip in temperature, fog hampers visibility
- HC orders Delhi and Centre to enter MoU to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme
- Hon'ble Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti Visits Jogulamba Temple.
- Demand to Construct District Court Complex at PJP Camp in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Meets Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to Push for Key Development Projects.
- India's rural consumption rises, gap with urban areas narrows: Survey
Just In
Sikh Community Pays Glorious Tributes to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
The Sikh community in Nagar Kurnool district paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at Sripuram Junction on Friday. On this occasion, they garlanded his portrait and observed a moment of silence to honor his immense contributions to the nation.
Nagar Kurnool: The Sikh community in Nagar Kurnool district paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at Sripuram Junction on Friday. On this occasion, they garlanded his portrait and observed a moment of silence to honor his immense contributions to the nation.
The event, organized by members of the Sikh community, witnessed the participation of several public representatives and local dignitaries. Speakers at the event highlighted Dr. Manmohan Singh’s pivotal role in shaping India’s economy through groundbreaking reforms, which helped the country emerge as a global economic powerhouse. They emphasized that his visionary leadership marked a transformative era in India’s history.
Locals actively joined the gathering, expressing their respect and admiration for the former Prime Minister. Many attendees conveyed their intent to organize similar events in the future to celebrate Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy and ensure that his extraordinary contributions are remembered and cherished by the coming generations.