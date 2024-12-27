Sikh Community Pays Glorious Tributes to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Nagar Kurnool: The Sikh community in Nagar Kurnool district paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at Sripuram Junction on Friday. On this occasion, they garlanded his portrait and observed a moment of silence to honor his immense contributions to the nation.

The event, organized by members of the Sikh community, witnessed the participation of several public representatives and local dignitaries. Speakers at the event highlighted Dr. Manmohan Singh’s pivotal role in shaping India’s economy through groundbreaking reforms, which helped the country emerge as a global economic powerhouse. They emphasized that his visionary leadership marked a transformative era in India’s history.

Locals actively joined the gathering, expressing their respect and admiration for the former Prime Minister. Many attendees conveyed their intent to organize similar events in the future to celebrate Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy and ensure that his extraordinary contributions are remembered and cherished by the coming generations.