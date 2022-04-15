Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi with gaiety across State

Hyderabad: Recitation of Gurubani keertans and sermons by renowned Ragi Jathas carrying revered Sri Guru Granth Sahibji on a palanquin, taking out of a colourful Nagar Keertan, and breathtaking display of 'Gatka' skills by Sikhs, serving of Guru ka Langar marked the 323rd 'Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations' popularly known as 'Vaisakhi' festival.

The festival was celebrated on a grand scale by the Sikh community of Telangana with gaiety and devotion on Thursday at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet here. It was organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, where over 25,000 Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in the 'Vishaal Deewan' (Mass Congregation).

The Ragi Jathas rendered Gurbani keertans and called upon devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Granth Sahibji which stands for national integration, communal harmony, brotherhood and peace to the whole humanity. After culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka-Langar was served to the devotees.

In the evening, a colourful 'Nagar Keertan' (Holy Procession) was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet and passed through the main corridors of Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta and returned to Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet. Guru Granth Sahebji was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with "Nishaan saheban" from all gurudwaras across the State during the procession. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani jathas of men, women and youth groups. "Panj Pyaras" (five beloved ones) and Sikh youths displayed 'Gatka' exercises with their swords and sharp blunt weapons and other skills by Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha. Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were supplied to the devotees and passersby all along the routes.