Singareni polls: Energy dept approaches TS HC for postponement of elections

Hyderabad: The dispute between the labor unions is intensifying over the election of the recognition committee in Singareni. The elections have already been postponed due to the assembly elections. According to the revised schedule, polling is scheduled to be held on December 27. However, the Telangana Energy Department approached the High Court seeking more time to prepare for the conduct of elections in the wake of the change of government in the state.

The recognition committee filed a petition seeking postponement of the elections. The High Court, which received this petition for hearing, adjourned the hearing to 18.

The AITUC leaders are accusing the NITUC leaders of being behind the Energy Department's approach to the High Court. However, the NITUC leaders are alleging that the AITUC leaders have done everything they have to do and are blaming them.

Both groups are campaigning that polling will be held on 27th of this month. In the wake of the latest petition, there has been confusion over the election of the Singareni recognition committee. On the one hand, the leaders of the two communities who are campaigning are criticizing each other as if they are behind the petition of the Energy Department.