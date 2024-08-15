Singhvi named Cong’s RS candidate from TG

Hyderabad: The AICC has approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as a party candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Council of States from Telangana. The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced September 3 as the date for bypolls for 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across India.



The bypoll for the MP seat from Telangana was necessitated following the resignation of K Keshava Rao recently. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and senior AICC spokesperson, Singhvi, recently lost the Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP's Harsh Mahajan on the basis of a draw of lots in Himachal Pradesh. However, being a key leader of the party, Singhvi remained the party's top choice following Rao's resignation.

Keshava Rao, who returned to the Congress fold, was recently appointed as an advisor to the State government. Earlier this year, the party nominated M Anil Kumar Yadav and Renuka Chowdury to the Rajya Sabha from State.