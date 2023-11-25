Singireddy corrupt, alleges Congress BC leader

Wanaparthy: In a press conference at the residence of Congress MLA candidate TudiMega Reddy on Friday, the party’s BC leader RachalaYugandhar Goud accused the BRS party’s candidate, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy of corruption and encroachment.

Goud pointed fingers at Singireddyaccusing him of encroachment on Devadaya, Pebberu Sant land, and Krishna river in the name of development. He demanded action from election authorities, highlighting the misuse of official vehicles and the failure to vacate the camp office.

Further, the BC leader criticised the District Collector, labelling the official as ineffective and unresponsive to complaints. He called for accountability, emphasising the need for officials to prioritise the public’s concerns while receiving salaries funded by taxpayers. Goud urged the Central Election Commission to intervene against officials allegedly favouring the ruling party and ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

Goud asserted that the Agriculture Minister, facing dwindling public support, is resorting to using financial incentives to sway voters. “Reports suggest he plans to distribute large sums of money,”said Goud and prompted for increased scrutiny from election officials.

The BC leader questioned the minister’s failure to address land-grabbing charges and criticised his actions against tribal children and those questioning subsidies and contracts. He highlighted the filing of illegal cases against BC leaders and accused the minister of endorsing police brutality against activists.