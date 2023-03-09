Single window for womenpreneurs

Hyderabad: In support of the growth of women entrepreneurs from the mandal to state level, the government of Telangana will introduce a single window on the lines of TS-iPass that is giving a boost to the industries.

The upcoming launch of the single window mechanism will enable women entrepreneurs to scale their business and generate more employment opportunities in tier II and III cities. Speaking at the celebration of the fifth anniversary of WeHub, a state-led incubation centre for women entrepreneurs, Telangana IT & Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said, "Integrating grass-root level self-help groups into the mainstream is the State government's mission.

For the creation of wealth and generation of employment, we need to support women entrepreneurs beyond tech startups. To create a bigger market for women from tier II, III and villages, the government is working on a single window."



Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, IT department, Jayesh Ranjan said that the single window will take care of the different requirements that women entrepreneurs have. "The government through the single window will provide guidance, support, assistance and connect so that the entrepreneurs' concern is addressed. For funding, we will connect them with the banks present near them, for visibility – we will connect them to a branding service provider," Jayesh Ranjan said. "If a sample product is ready and the entrepreneur does not know how to take it forward, then the single window will ensure the product is taken to 20 prospective buyers.

Hence, the single window will find a solution for all hurdles that a women entrepreneur could encounter," he said. On a query about future collaborations between the government and women-led startups, the Principal Secretary said that as per the State's startup policy, the government will be the first buyer if a product or service is relevant to the government. "Many of the startups present in the market function on a B2B model. But, technology related solutions such as blockchain or artificial intelligence solutions integrated into the government platform/verticals are sourced from local startups," he said. The anniversary celebration of WeHub was marked by recognising the achievements of women entrepreneurs and honouring their contributions to the economy.

Over the past five years, WeHub has incubated 3,194 startups and SMEs by women founders and successfully engaged with over 5,000 women entrepreneurs, 1,247 students, 986 social impact entrepreneurs and 609 urban entrepreneurs.