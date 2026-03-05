Singur dam safety is top priority: Uttam

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy has declared the safety of the Singur Dam as the government’s top priority, assuring that no compromise will be made in protecting and rehabilitating this vital structure.

During a high level meeting at the Secretariat, the Minister examined the safety features of several dams in the state, noting that caution was sounded by the National Dam Safety Authority regarding the Singur Project and that officials have initiated necessary follow-up measures. He directed immediate technical interventions, underwater inspections, and accelerated repair works to avert risks.

He ordered sonar checks and underwater surveys below the bund level to detect hidden damage without draining, with findings to be submitted within three days. The Minister also announced plans to visit the dam soon and pressed contractors to complete works within one season to avoid crop holidays. The dam’s risks were escalated in August 2025 when officials capped storage at safe levels and initiated controlled releases. By December, phased drawdown enabled major repairs, while alternative drinking water arrangements were made for Hyderabad and Medak.

Concluding the meeting, the Minister directed that all decisions be documented and progress tracked rigorously. He asserted that the safety of Singur Dam is paramount as it safeguards lives, livelihoods, and the water security of Hyderabad.

The state administration remains committed to acting swiftly and decisively to ensure the structure remains resilient against future environmental pressures.

Officials have been instructed to maintain strict oversight throughout the duration of the restoration project to guarantee long-term stability.