Sircilla: 2 BHK beneficiaries selected

Sircilla: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has launched the double bedroom house scheme to make the dream of the poor have a home of their own come true, said Municipal Chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani.

She took part in a double bedroom housing beneficiary selection ward meeting here on Saturday.

As per the directions of IT Minister KT Rama Rao ward sabhas and surveys have been conducted at various stages to prepare the list of beneficiaries on the basis of applications received.

Construction of nearly two thousand double bedroom houses with good quality standards completed to provide shelter to the poor families in Sircilla. She said that the list of eligible candidates has been prepared transparently.

As the list of eligible candidates was higher than the number of double bedroom houses constructed by the government, the beneficiaries were being selected through a draw process in the presence of the people on ward wise basis.

According to government guidelines, double bedroom houses would be allotted directly to the beneficiaries where the beneficiaries as per the roster point to SC. CT BC, OC, PwDs and minority categories.

The event was attended by Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah, Vice Chairman Manche Srinivas, councilors Darnam Aruna Lakshminarayana, Gaddam Latha Bhaskar, Kalluri Raju, Kalluri Lata Madhu, Pocha Veni Satya Ellaiah and others.