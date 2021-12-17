Sircilla: Green activist breathes life into an uprooted banyan tree

Sircilla: A youth, who revived life in an uprooted banyan tree at Suddala village of Konaraopet mandal in the district, is looking for financial support to transplant the 70-year-old tree to protect it.

Going into details, heavy rains hit Sircilla district three months ago, due to which, the massive tree in the farm of Burra Bhumaiah Goud in the village was uprooted with the roots exposed to heat.

A nature lover from the same village, Dr Dobbala Prakash was upset that the tree, which gave shade to many people and was a nest for birds, losing life slowly and decided to revive its life. He felt that he could bring the tree back to life by watering it.

He told Bhumaiah Goud and Ramesh Goud that he will

move the tree from their farm to another place. He took permission to use water from the well on the farm of a neighbouring farmer, Dobbala Das.

Prakash's efforts paid off and the tree began to sprout again gradually. Noticing that, he continued watering the tree for two months. As a result, the trunk of the tree looks green with sprouting leaves.

However, he is worried that the soil on the roots would get loosen if he waters the tree for a long time and the tree may die. "To prevent this from happening, the tree must be transplanted as soon as possible," Prakash told The Hans India on Thursday.

He intends to transplant the banyan tree at a school in his village to provide shade for students. But transplantation involves trimming, lifting, moving, and replanting the tree, which would cost Rs 50,000.

Since he couldn't afford that amount, he urged donors to come forward to complete the task.

Dr Prakash serves as the Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi in the office of Sircilla District Public

Relations Office. In the past also, he worked hard to increase greenery in the district following the call by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and inspired by Vanajeevi Ramaiah.

In recognition of his services, a university in Tamil Nadu awarded him a Doctorate in Social Services. Prakash has received numerous awards at State, national and international levels for his services to environmental protection.