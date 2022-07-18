Sircilla: High alert in wake of heavy rain forecast

Sircilla: District Collector Anurag Jayanthi suggested asked the officials to be on high alert in view of the heavy rains forecast.

All the government departments including Welfare and Education departments of the district were ordered to inspect the condition of public and private educational institutions, Anganwadi, dormitory structure and field office buildings and submit a report by Tuesday.

On Monday, the Collector received complaints from the people in the conference hall after praising Prajavani. After receiving the applications, the district Collector addressed the district officials.

Jayanthi said that the rainfall so far in the district was 120 per cent more than the normal rainfall. There would be rainfall in the months of August, September and October too. Keeping this in mind, the SC, ST, BC and Minority Welfare Departments and old government offices, hostels and Gurukul schools might be weakened by the heavy rains that have already fallen.

The officials of the Welfare and other departments should coordinate with the respective RCOs and carefully verify every structure under their purview. A report whether each structure was safe or not should be submitted

The Collector advised the municipal and panchayat raj officials to immediately raze the buildings and structures that are in bad condition while alerting the field network. The Intermediate District Officer and the District Education Officers should identify the weak structures and take safety measures.

Also, the District Collector directed the Municipal Commissioners to identify dangerous open drains and manholes in the district and take measures to prevent accidents from happening. Mission Bhagiratha officials have to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the people.

The Collector said that the R&B and Panchayati Raj roads damaged by heavy rains in the district would be repaired as soon as possible and the engineering officers to take immediate action in that direction.