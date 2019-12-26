Sircilla: Jana Vignana Vedika organises Surya Utsavalu on solar eclipse

Sircilla: Following the call given by the State committee, the representatives of Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) observed 'Surya Utsavalu' (Sun celebrations) on the occasion of Solar Eclipse at Junior College grounds in Sircilla on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, JVV district unit president Gurram Anjaneyulu said that several revolutionary changes are taking place in the field of science and technology in the present world along with enormous development in all the sectors.

But still many people are still following the same age-old traditions and superstitions. They are considering the natural phenomenon of solar eclipse as a bad indication and not eating food, not taking bath, not performing puja, keeping restrictions on pregnant women and not allowing them and children to go out, he pointed out.



To get rid of superstitions, the people should be made aware about solar eclipse and that the eclipse is just a natural phenomenon that occurs very rarely, the JVV announced Surya Utsavalu and as part of that, its representatives have been motivating the people to witness the wonderful event using solar filters across the State, Anjaneyulu informed.

The representatives of the association K Raju, Sampathi Ramesh, Nakka Prabhakar, Madhu, Anil, Sudhakar and students of various educational institutions along with local people participated in the event of witnessing of solar eclipse using solar filters.