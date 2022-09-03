Sircilla set to turn cradle for Blue Revolution

Sircilla: Sircilla, known for its textile industry, will now be an address for the Blue Revolution.

The State government has decided to produce fish through cage culture in Srirajarajeswara Reservoir (SSR) which has already taken up for extensive fish farming. On the initiative of the IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, an American company Fish Inn has come forward to invest Rs 2,000 crore.

For this, the government has allotted 365 acres in SSR. Officials are making preparations to lay the foundation stone soon. 600 units will be set up through this industry and 10, 000 people will get employment opportunities.

In the past, the people of Sircilla, who were affected by drought, migrated to Gulf countries, Mumbai, Sholapur and Bhiwandi. Before the creation of Telangana, in any village, there was no trace of the youth except the old people. But now the situation has changed.With the efforts of CM KCR and Minister KTR, the Kaleshwaram project brought Godavari waters to the region. Mid Manair and Anna Purna reservoirs were constructed and water was transferred from there to Upper Manair through lifts. Due to this, the ponds and tanks in the district are overflowing with Godavari waters. The government has also given support to the textile industry. The skill of weavers here acknowledged across the country with the sarees made here. Migrants returned to their hometowns as employment was available locally.

The government has developed SSR (Mid Manair), Annapurna in Ellanthakunta mandal and Upper Manair reservoir in Gambhiraopet mandal as fish production centers. Last year, 1.33 crore free fish seeds were released in 392 ponds with government assistance, yielding 10,000 tonnes of fish.

There are 7,105 people in 99 fisheries cooperative societies in Sircilla district; around 10, 000 families got employment. At present, the fishermen in the district are making a living by catching different types of fish such as Bommalu, Mirigala, Ravvulu, Jella, Bangaru Teega, Tiger and prawn etc.

According to the agreement made by Fish Inn during the visit of Minister KTR to America, arrangements are being made for laying the foundation stone for setting up the units at the end of this month. The units will be set up at Cheerlavancha, Tangallapally mandal. Along with Fish Inn, Fresh Two Home, Ananda Group, CP Aqua Group companies are planning to invest. The aim is to export one crore tonnes of fish annually through the Aqua hub being set up. Meanwhile, free seed fish is being distributed with the aim of providing employment to the fishermen.

Speaking to The Hans India, Cheerlavancha Sarpanch Jakkula Ravinder, said as his village was flooded in Mid Manair, now with KTR setting up Aqua Hub it will provide employment to all the locals and he is very happy that about 10,000 people will get direct and indirect employment.