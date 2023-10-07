Live
Sircilla: SP warns motorists of strict action for drunken driving
Court sentenced five persons caught in drunk and drive checks under Vemulawada town police station limits to one day imprisonment and fined Rs1000 each.
On this occasion, SP said that that many people die due to drunken driving and their families fall on the road. Drunken driving is not life-threatening and most of the road accidents are due to drunken driving.
Drunk and drive checks are conducted as a part of vehicle inspections in the district every day. If caught driving under the influence of alcohol during these inspections, he warned that the culprits will face imprisonment and also have pay fine.
The driving license of the people who are caught drinking and driving frequently should be taken and the license revoked to be recommended to the concerned officials of the transport department.