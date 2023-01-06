Sircilla tops Swachh Survey Gramin-2023

Sircilla: Sircilla has secured the first position in Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2023 in the 4 star ranking category in the country based on the parameters given in the month of December.

The district got the first position in the country in November-2022 and it maintained that markin the latest month of December. The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation of the Union government posted the results of the survey on Twitter on Wednesday.

The district bagged the first position in the country for declaring all the villages as model villages in the ODF Plus category. District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Satya Prasad and ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghavareddy lauded the efforts of the officials and elected members for achieving the rank.

It has become possible because of the guidance of Minister KT Rama Rao and collective efforts of public representatives, officials and sanitary staff and it was a matter of pride for the district, they said.