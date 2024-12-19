Sirpur Paper Mill distributes battery-operated tricycles

Kagaznagar: In a significant gesture of support, Sirpur Paper Mill (SPM) dis-tributed battery-operated tricycles to differently-abled individuals here on Wednesday. The event, held in Kagaznagar, was graced by Sub-Collector Sraddha Shukla, who personally handed over the tricycles to the beneficiaries as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Sub-Collector Sraddha Shukla lauded the paper mill’s management for their commitment to social wel-fare, calling their initiative commendable. She emphasised the importance of actively contributing to service-oriented programs and highlighted how these battery-operated tricycles would great-ly improve the lives of the recipients by enhancing their mobility and independence.

Mill’s unit head AK Mishra highlighted their continuous efforts in community development through initiatives such as medical camps, distribution of books and school bags to underprivileged students, and skill development programs for women, including sewing and computer training centers in rural areas. As part of this programme, 10 battery-operated tricycles worth approximately Rs 4 lakh were distributed to economically disad-vantaged individuals with disabilities.

Prominent attendees included company general manager MS Gi-ri, chief manager Ramesh Rao, HOD Tumma Ramesh, and other officials.