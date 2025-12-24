SIT likely to slap notices on KCR, Harish Rao after Assembly session

Hyderabad: TheSpecial Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping issue is likely to issue notices to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS leader T Harish Rao.

According to sources, the SIT is likely to issue notices to the BRS leaders immediately after the Assembly sessions. It is learnt that the investigators were probing the angle of who ordered the phone tapping during the BRS regime. The SIT has recorded the statements of former SIB (Special Intelligence Bureau) chief T Prabhakar Rao.

There were allegations of phone tapping of vast number of people. Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha had alleged that phones of her husband were also tapped.

The BRS leaders have criticised the government on giving leaks on the phone tapping. Senior leader T Harish Rao said that the government consistently uses ‘leaks’ regarding the phone tapping and Formula E cases as diversionary tactics whenever it finds itself in a political crisis.

The SIT investigation is a ‘joke’, and the BRS is prepared for any notices or cases, noting that such ‘dry leaf’ threats will not deter those who have faced hundreds of cases during the Telangana movement.

Rao issued a stern warning to police officers who were overreaching to please the Chief Minister; their names were being recorded, and they were reminded that they will eventually be held accountable, similar to the situation faced by certain officers in Andhra Pradesh.