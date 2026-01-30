SIT summons KCR in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: As indicated in these columns, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) of the Telangana Police probing the phone-tapping case has issued notices to Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday.

The SIT officials have given KCR the option of coming to its office for the questioning or taking it up at his residence at 3 pm on Friday. However, the former chief minister sought more time to attend the questioning in the wake of elections for urban local bodies (ULBs), for which SIT agreed. It may finalise the new date on Friday.

The SIT has issued notice to the former chief minister under section 160 of the Cr.P.C. This is pertaining to the Crime number 243/2024 under Sections 166, 409, 427, 201, 120 (B) r/w. 34 IPC, section 3 of PDPP Act, sections 65. 66, 66 (F)(1)(B)(2) 70 of 1T Act 2000 registered in Panjagutta Police Station.

The notice, issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Venkatagiri of the Jubilee Hills Division, states that K Chandrashekar Rao (71) is acquainted with facts and circumstances relevant to the case registered at Panjagutta police station and that his examination is necessary for further investigation. He was asked to make himself available on January 30, 2026 (Friday) at 3 p.m.

In view of KCR’s age and in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he is not required to attend the questioning at the police station.

“If you so desire, you may voluntarily appear before the undersigned at the Jubilee Hills Police Station or alternatively, you may specify any other place within Hyderabad city convenient for examination, and the undersigned, along with the investigation team, shall attend the said place accordingly on the above-mentioned date and time,” the notice said, asking KCR to intimate the preferred place for examination, well in advance to the undersigned.

Sources said that the BRS chief was called because of a statement by accused number one Radhakrishna Rao, who had reportedly said that all this was done at the behest of “an old man”. The SIT has already questioned leaders like Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, J Santosh Rao, and Naveen Rao. It is learnt that the SIT officials had questioned Santosh Rao whether it was KCR who had directed the officials to resort to snooping.

After the issuance of notices to KCR, the BRS leaders went into a huddle. The party’s working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao rushed to the Eravelli farmhouse of KCR. The BRS leaders then discussed with legal experts the option of KCR seeking more time to appear in view of the upcoming municipal elections.

Thereafter, KCR wrote a letter to SIT seeking more time to appear before it in view of the urban local body elections. He, however, expressed his readiness to co-operate with the investigation team. He further said that all notices in future should be served to him at his farmhouse only and questioning should also be carried out at the farmhouse. Responding to KCR’s request, SIT agreed to give more time to the former chief minister. SIT may announce the new date on Friday.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders condemned the issue of notices to their party chief. Party working president KT Rama Rao said that, the state government, to cover up its failures and to divert public attention from their administrative shortcomings, has issued notices to KCR in the name of investigations. “This is a clear example of extremely malicious and vindictive politics,” he observed.