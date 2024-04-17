  • Menu
Sitaram Kalyanam in Nagar Kurnool

Every year on Sri Ramanavami, Rama's Kalyanam is held grandly in Sri Sitarama Swamy Temple in Nagar Kurnool district center.

The temple has a unique history. On Wednesday, Seetharamula's Kalyan was solemnized in the premises of Seetharamaswamy temple.

MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy, High Court Judge Madhavi Latha couple and MLC Koochukulla Damodar Reddy attended the program as chief guests. A large number of people flocked to this event. Officials have made strict arrangements for Sitaram's wedding.

The students of Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir dressed up as Sita, Rama, Lakshmana Hanuman and others impressed the devotees.

