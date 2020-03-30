Six die due to coronavirus in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six people have died due to coronavirus in Telangana. While two died in Gandhi hospital, one each have died in Apollo and Global hospitals as well as in Nizamabad and Gadwal.

It was found that all of them took part in religious prayers in Nizamuddin in New Delhi between March 13 to 15.

Special teams have been formed by respective collectors to identify all those from Telangana to attend the religious programme in the national capital during that period.

The health department also appealed to people to voluntarily come forward and approach government authorities for tests and treatment which are bring done free of cost.