Six furniture showrooms sealed for fire safety violations

For the second consecutive day of fire safety inspections across the city, on Friday, the authorities sealed six furniture shops for serious violations of fire safety norms, sending a strong warning to commercial establishments. Popular showrooms --Royal Oak Furniture, Bantia Furniture, Anu Furniture and Looking Good Furniture-- were sealed. As fire safety concerns grow, after five persons were killed in the deadly fire accident at furniture showroom, HYDRAA in coordination with GHMC, Fire Services and Electricity Department continued its fire safety inspections.

On Friday in Gachibowli, officials sealed the Looking Good Furniture showroom after confirming that its cellar was packed with hazardous materials. The cellar ramps were blocked and converted into storage areas, and the building was found to be operating without authorisation or a mandatory fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Similar violations were detected at the Anu Furniture showroom in Kompally, while another outlet at Nacharam was also sealed. In Kukatpally and Attapur, Royal Oak furniture stores were shut for dangerously storing materials in their cellars, posing serious fire and safety risks.

Additionally, the Bantia Furniture Showroom at Uppal–Nagole was sealed and barricaded. Boards were erected declaring all these premises as ‘Fire Unsafe Zones.’

Officials expressed serious concern over the misuse of building cellars as storage godowns. During inspections, several shops were found storing highly inflammable materials such as chemical containers, paint cans, batteries, mattresses and large quantities of furniture stock in basements, significantly increasing fire risk.

Officials also found that several buildings lacked valid permits and mandatory fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Basic fire safety measures, including fire extinguishers, automatic water sprinkler systems, and smoke detectors, were also found to be absent in the shops.

The officials reiterated that commercial buildings must not be converted into godowns. They instructed shop owners to maintain warehouses at separate locations and restrict showroom premises strictly to display and sale activities. Officials warned that any showroom or shop found violating fire safety rules will face similar action, including sealing and legal proceedings. On Thursday, the authorities seized the popular Neeru’s Showroom located in Jubilee Hills Road No 36 and a furniture showroom on Nampally Station Road, due to significant violations of fire safety regulations.