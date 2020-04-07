Six new corona positive cases in Suryapet district

Suryapet: Six new Covid-19 positive cases were identified in Suryapet district on Monday and with this the number of cases increased to eight in the district.



Briefing the media here on Monday, District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy said that of this eight positive cases, two are from Suryapet town and the remaining are the relatives of corona positive (Delhi returnee) of Kudakuda village of Chivvemla mandal and natives of Vardamankota of Nagaram mandal of Tungaturthi constituency. He further informed that the officials have blocked Bhagat Singh Nagar of Suryapet and Vardamankota of Nagaram.

On Monday, the Collector toured Bhagat Singh Nagar and inspected the situation in the colony. Speaking on this occasion, he told the people of these two colonies not to come out as all the routes to these colonies were completely closed. He assured that all essential commodities will be delivered at their doorsteps. House-to-house survey will be conducted in the areas where corona positive cases were traced out and disinfectant hydrochloride will be sprayed, he added. Asking the people not to get panic, he asserted that the district administration has been taking all measures with regard to Covid-19. He appealed the people of the district to wear masks and maintain social distance mandatorily to stop the spread of coronavirus.

RDO Mohan Rao, DSP Nageshwar Raoa and Municipal Commissioner Ramanjula Reddy accompanied the Collector during his visit.