SKM leaders call for united struggle against Centre’s policies

Leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) urged farmers, workers, and the public to unite in resisting what they described as the Centre’s “corporate-friendly and anti-people policies.” The call was made during a rally and public meeting held at Indira Park, on Thursday following a march from the RTC Kalyana Mandapam as part of the nationwide strike.

State conveners T Sagar, Pashya Padma, V Prabhakar, Mandala Venkanna, R Venkataramulu, Jakkula Venkatayya, along with Mallu Lakshmi, State Secretary of the Women’s Association, demanded the withdrawal of several recent legislations, including the four labour codes, the Electricity Bill 2025, the Seeds Bill 2025, and the VB GRAMG Act 2025. They also pressed for the restoration of the old pension scheme and the implementation of minimum wages for all workers, including scheme workers.

The leaders criticised the government’s free trade agreement with the United States, alleging it undermines India’s sovereignty and self-reliance. They demanded C2+50% Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, full loan waivers, and legal guarantees for procurement, citing the unfulfilled promises made by the Centre in its December 9, 2021, letter following the historic 385-day farmers’ protest.

Speakers condemned the Electricity Bill 2025, which they said would increase tariffs for farmers and households, impose peak-hour charges, and mandate smart meters. They insisted that, as promised during election campaigns, the government must provide 300 units of free electricity to all consumers. The new Seeds Bill was also opposed for allegedly enabling multinational corporations to monopolise seed imports and black-market practices.

The rally saw participation from SKM leaders G. Nagayya, B. Ramu, Vissa Kiran, P. Jangareddy, Aribandi Prasad Rao, Mood Shoban, Boppani Padma, and several representatives of people’s organizations, including Aruna Jyothi, Ashalata, Kota Ramesh, Maranna, Ramu, and Javed.

The SKM leaders vowed to continue the struggle until the Centre withdraws its policies, reaffirming their commitment to defend farmers, workers, and ordinary citizens against what they termed as “new attacks by the BJP government.”