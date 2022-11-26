Skyroot Aerospace will be based in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao expressed happiness that India's first ever integrated rocket design, manufacturing and testing facility will be based in Telangana, which will be a facility by Skyroot Aerospace.

KTR said that he promised the startup's co-founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka that they would be designing, manufacturing and testing the rockets in the State.

The Minister participated as a Guest of Honour at a programme organised at T-Hub on Friday to celebrate Skyroot Aerospace's successful launch of Vikram-S rocket. The Hyderabad based startup, incubated at T-Hub, launched India's first private rocket on November 18, 2022.

Congratulating the team which endured hardships, he expressed pride and happiness that a spacetech company from Hyderabad broke all the barriers. KTR said that only a few companies across the world aced rocket science and achieved success in the first go and added that the launch was truly a historic moment.

Recalling his visit to a museum at Suzuki's Headquarters in Japan, where a bunch of school kids were on a tour, KTR said that there was a vending machine where children can customise toy cars by selecting the car, its colour, name, make and other aspects. He said that such a process teaches the young minds on how to make a car and customise it. "Design innovation was taught to the children in a subtle and indirect fashion, which people do not typically inculcate from a young age. If fascination with design thinking is developed from the childhood, people would gravitate towards it, which is missing in our system," he said.

The Minister said that he would be thrilled to see Hyderabad as a Spacetech capital of India and recalled that the State government already launched a spacetech policy.

He conveyed his best wishes to Dhruva Space, another City based spacetech startup, which would launch two satellites on Saturday.