Smart cards delay raises hackles of city motorists

Hyderabad: Once again, the Road Transport Authority offices in Greater Hyderabad are facing shortage of vehicle Registration Certificates (RC) for over two months. The owners who got their vehicles registered at RTA, are compelled to wait for more days for the issue of smart cards which contain details, as these offices are facing shortage of smart cards leaving applicants in the lurch.

Delay in dispatching these vital documents causing inconvenience to the motorists in the city. They are facing severe inconvenience these days due to the inordinate delay in issuance of smart cards. This issue has been prevailing at all RTA offices in Greater Hyderabad, resulting in motorists being forced to do rounds of the RTA offices.

According to the motorists, they continued to face severe inconvenience with the inordinate delay in issuance of cards. And when contacted the officials at the RTA office, there was no response. The applicants said that the transport department has recently increased the service charges but failed to issue the cards, following the vehicle registration.

As per the sources, daily over 500 such transactions were done in eleven RTA offices. Some offices have stopped printing smart cards for more than a month. The printing of vehicle RC cards has come to a halt as the supply and distribution of smart cards has come to a standstill. As a result, several hundreds of people have been waiting to get their cards in vain for the last two months.

Sources said that the issuing of cards is pending in Moosarambagh, Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Bandlaguda, Kondapur, Attapur and other offices.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, General secretary M Dayanand said “Motorists are experiencing significant inconvenience, despite having already paid their service charges.” He demanded to know why authorities are being negligent when the RTA is collecting charges including - service charge, smart card charges and postal charges. “What type of service are you giving? Why do people have to suffer for departmental problems?” asked Dayanand.

“The RTA department must make sure that there was no halt on supply and printing of these vital documents. They must inform prior to the applicants or the motorists that the card's issuance may take some time through media or can also by SMS to the applicant,” added Dayanand.