Smita Sabharwal denies ‘decision-making role’ in KLIP, seeks quashing of Ghose report

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the Justice PC Ghose Commission Report on the Kaleshwaram project.

Sabharwal was Secretary to the Irrigation department (Full Additional Charge) during the BRS government. The IAS officers name was mentioned in the PC Ghose Commission Report on Kaleshwaram project. She sought the suspension of the Commission’s report which recommended action against her in connection with the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. The Chief Justice bench is likely hear the petition in a two days.

The Commission, headed by Justice (Retd.) Pinaki Chandra Ghose had concluded that Sabharwal was actively involved in reviewing the progress of the barrages’ construction. It cited photographs showing her touring the project sites, briefing the Chief Minister, and participating in review meetings.

In her petition, Sabharwal contended that she was not part of the decision-making process on the barrages and only handled routine file movement in her official capacity.

She argued that the Commission failed to issue her mandatory notices under Sections 8-B and 8-C of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. She further alleged that the findings against her were prejudicial, defamatory, illegal and high-handed, and sought that the report’s adverse remarks be quashed and set aside.