Smoke emerges in B4 Coach of Padmavati Express train, Halted for an hour

A smoke emanated from the B4 coach of the Secunderabad - Tirupati Padmavati train near Kazipet on Saturday leaving passengers in panic. The incident occurred after the train passed Ghanpur station, prompting passengers to notify the staff onboard.

As a precautionary measure, the train was brought to a halt at Kazipet for about an hour and a half. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the smoke was coming from a leaking battery cap. The issue was promptly rectified by the staff, and the train was cleared for departure.

The train eventually resumed its journey from Kazipet around 10 pm. No injuries or major disruptions were reported, and all passengers were safe. The quick response of the staff ensured that the situation was handled effectively, averting any potential danger.