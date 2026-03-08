Smoke Emitted from Hyderabad-Chennai Bus in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Passengers on a private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Chennai were left terrified when smoke suddenly billowed from the engine at Pantangi tollgate in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The travels bus came to a halt on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway after the driver noticed the smoke, prompting all passengers to disembark in fear of an accident.

The incident occurred early in the morning as the bus approached the tollgate. Initially, the smoke was light but quickly increased, causing panic among the travellers, including women and children. Many immediately contacted their families and the bus management, urging for another vehicle to be arranged.

Despite concerns, the driver insisted there was no serious issue and urged passengers to reboard the bus. However, fearing potential danger, most refused and waited on the roadside until alternative arrangements were made.

The passengers expressed their apprehension about continuing the journey in the same vehicle, citing safety concerns due to the engine trouble and the long journey ahead. They demanded that a replacement bus be provided to ensure their safety on the road to Chennai.