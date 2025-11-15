  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Sneha Society school students dress up as freedom fighters

  • Created On:  15 Nov 2025 7:54 AM IST
Sneha Society school students dress up as freedom fighters
X

Nizamabad: It is a very happy momnet that the students, despite being disabled, dressed up as freedom fighters of the country, expressed their love for the country on Children’s Day and further enhanced the unity of the country through a cultural performance, said District Welfare Officer Rasool Bi said here on Friday.

Children’s Day celebrations were grandly organized at the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction Divyangula School in Nizamabad district headquarters. Rasool Bi, the District Welfare Officer, was present as the chief guest for this programme. On this occasion, the students dressed up as freedom fighters of the country and presented various cultural performances.

Tags

Children’s Day CelebrationDivyang StudentsCultural PerformancesNizamabad District EventInclusive Education Initiatives

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Congrats to people of Bihar for choosing path of development

Congrats to people of Bihar for choosing path of development

National News

More
Share it
X