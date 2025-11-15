Sneha Society school students dress up as freedom fighters

Nizamabad: It is a very happy momnet that the students, despite being disabled, dressed up as freedom fighters of the country, expressed their love for the country on Children’s Day and further enhanced the unity of the country through a cultural performance, said District Welfare Officer Rasool Bi said here on Friday.

Children’s Day celebrations were grandly organized at the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction Divyangula School in Nizamabad district headquarters. Rasool Bi, the District Welfare Officer, was present as the chief guest for this programme. On this occasion, the students dressed up as freedom fighters of the country and presented various cultural performances.