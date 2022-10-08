Social activist assures financial aid to shepherds

Mahbubnagar: Youth leader and social activist Pawan Kumar Yadav announces a financial aid of Rs 6 lakh to 3 shepards who lost 150 sheep in a rail accident at Rajoli Gate in Kaukuntla mandal on Friday.

The shepards Masanna, Doolanna and Tirupathiyya, residents of Kaukuntal mandal were tending their sheep at an underpass railway bridge near Rajouli Gate. In the meantime, a pack of dogs chased the sheep. Fearing the dogs, the flock of 330 sheep ran along the railway track to save their life. Suddenly, a speeding train which came in the opposite direction crushed 150 sheep to death, while another 25 sheep were injured. With this the 3 shepards faced a loss of Rs 25 lakh.

After learning about this accident, social activists Pawan Kumar Yadav, immediately called the shepards and expressed his concern and sorrow with them and at the same time gave them hope that he would provide them a financial aid so as to withstand the loss caused by the unfortunate incident. While speaking to the affected families on phone Pawan kumar gave them assurance that he would stand by them in all aspects and asked them not to lose hope.

A financial assistance of Rs. 2.50 lakh was announced for Masanna family, Rs.2 lakh was announced for Doolanna family and another Rs 1.5 lakh was annoucned for Tirupataiah family.

"The unfortunate accident has caused a great loss to the poor families who are dependent for their livelihood on sheep rearing. As help to withstand their loss, an aid of Rs 6 lakh has been announced to the affected families. Very soon the amount will be handed over to them," infomed Pawan Kumar Yadav.