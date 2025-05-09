Society needs to unite to eradicate Thalassemia: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy stated that 15 lakh children across the country are suffering from Thalassemia. He emphasised that the entire society must unite to eradicate this disease. Speaking at a meeting in the national capital organised by Coal India on the occasion of International Thalassemia Day, he expressed that children who are unaware of their fate, along with their families, endure significant mental and financial hardships.

He urged everyone to take responsibility for raising awareness about Thalassemia in society. The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has launched the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, which provides free medical treatment to millions of poor and middle-class individuals. Previously, those who fell ill often had to liquidate their assets or take loans to pay for treatment. Now, with the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme nationwide, families no longer have to bear the financial burden of hospital expenses.

Kishan Reddy noted that Coal India has consistently played a crucial role in contributing to the country’s economic and social development. Over the last ten years, it has invested more than Rs 6,000 crores under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs to improve the lives of people in remote areas, particularly where mining operations take place. Coal India also provides treatment for Thalassemia patients through the Thalassemia Bala Seva Yojana.

He highlighted that approximately 15 lakh individuals in the country suffer from Thalassemia, requiring regular blood transfusions. This results in severe mental anguish for their families. Furthermore, medications related to this condition have had to be imported from abroad. In response, Coal India has stepped forward to support children affected by Thalassemia.

Under the auspices of Coal India, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each has been provided, and over 700 successful bone marrow transplant operations have been conducted.

Initially launched in four hospitals, these services are now available in 17 hospitals, with plans to include at least one hospital in each state to provide treatment for Thalassemia children in the future. These hospitals offer treatment for both Thalassemia and aplastic anaemia. A dedicated Coal India portal has also been established to disseminate information about the disease in rural areas.

Kishan Reddy mentioned, “We are also providing health services to people living in mining areas through the District Mineral Fund. So far, we have invested Rs 1 lakh crore to develop the necessary infrastructure for rural communities.”

Kishan Reddy stressed the importance of working towards a Thalassemia-free India, similar to the TB Mukt Bharat initiative. In addition to providing treatment, it is crucial for authorities to educate the public on preventive measures. He said that with collective effort and commitment, Thalassemia can be eradicated.