Software employee ends life over dowry harassment

Hyderabad: Unable to bear the harassment of dowry by in-laws, a software employee on Friday committed suicide at Balakrishnanagar of Kukatpally in Hyderabad. According to the sources, the victim identified as Nikitha got married to Uday a software engineer from Sircilla around 10 months ago. It is reported that Nikitha's father had given Rs 10 lakhs and 35 tulas of gold as dowry to Uday and his parents during marriage.

After 10 months of marriage, Uday and his parents are believed to have harassing Nikitha for more dowry. They are believed to have demanded the 4 acres of land which is registered in name of Niktha's father. Unable to bear the harassment by Uday and in-laws, Nikitha is believed to have taken an extreme step of ending her life. With this, the parents of Nikitha had staged protest demanding the a strict against Uday and his parents. Police have reached the spot and registered a case to begin investigation into the case. The deceased body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.