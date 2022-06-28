  • Menu
Son & wife harasses elderly couple

An elderly couple have approached the District Collector seeking justice from their son and daughter-in-law on Tuesday.

Rangareddy: An elderly couple have approached the District Collector seeking justice from their son and daughter-in-law on Tuesday. In the petition handed over to the Collector, the couple said that their son and daughter-in-law have been harassing them and held them captive in a room for a long time and later were abandoned.

The Collector directed Rachakonda CP and RTO that the house be vacated and handed over to the elderly couple. By the time the elderly couple reached the home along with revenue and police officers, their son and daughter-in-law fled from the house. The elderly couple staged a protest in front of the house.

