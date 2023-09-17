Live
Just In
Sonia Gandhi announces Six Guarantees in Telangana public meeting
AICC senior leader Sonia Gandhi sounded election bugle in the Telangana state by announcing guarantees on Sunday.
Addressing the Telangana Congress party's " Vijayabheri' in Hyderabad, the AICC leader announced six promises along with AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.
Maha Laxmi Scheme for women, Cheyuta, Rythu Bharosa , Ambedker Abhay Hastam , Yuva Vikasam and Mahila Sadhukaratha.
Under Griha Lakshmi schemes, women will get a gas cylinder at Rs 500 and also RS 2500 per month financial assistance.
A financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh will be given to SC and ST in line with Dalit Bandhu.
Pension amount will be increased to Rs 4,000. A financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be given to the farmers and tenant farmers will get Rs 12000 per year.
Three of the promises have been announced by Sonia Gandhi and another three by senior leaders of the party.