Sonia Gandhi fulfilled aspirations of Telangana: Meira Kumar

Hyderabad: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar commended Sonia Gandhi, the former Chief of AICC, for fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people of Telangana by spearheading the creation of a separate State. Speaking at a gathering held at Gandhi Bhavan, she expressed her gratitude to Sonia for empathising with the struggles faced by the people of Telangana. She emphasised that the people felt let down by others, but Sonia Gandhi stood out in her understanding of their plight.

She asserted that the formation of Telangana was a constitutional endeavor and dismissed any claims suggesting otherwise.

She acknowledged the passage of nine years since the State’s formation but lamented the unchanged challenges faced by Telangana’s farmers and workers.

She vowed that the Congress party would actively work towards alleviating the suffering of the people, advocating for positive change in their lives.

She assured the gathering of her commitment to Telangana, pledging to respond promptly to any calls for assistance. She stated the Congress party’s determination to regain power in Telangana and bring about a transformative government.