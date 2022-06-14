Sonu Sood calls Hyd minor gangrape as unfortunate

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday termed the Jubilee Hills gangrape case as an unfortunate incident and demanded the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

"The police will ensure justice to the family of the victim. There should be no differentiation between major or minor when it comes to such heinous crimes," he said.

Sonu Sood was in Hyderabad to attend a private event, the actor also said it was improper to find fault with the pubs as such activities revolve around the upbringing of their children by parents.

It is to mention here that a 17-year-old girl was raped by a group of five persons in a car on May 28. The victim had gone to a pub to attend a party where the suspects met her and on the pretext of dropping her home sexually assaulted her. All the persons involved in the crime were arrested.