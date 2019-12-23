Soon, get fancy vehicle number at the click of a button

Hyderabad: Vehicle owners who wish to get fancy numbers may not need to visit RTA offices as the Transport department is planning to make the process of getting fancy numbers online from January.

According to RTA officials, the fancy registration numbers are the most sought after by the vehicle owners especially the high-end vehicle owners.

Until now the vehicle owners had to visit the RTA offices and quote a price for a particular number.

The vehicle owners should quote a price apart from the prescribed fee and deposit a demand draft of that price in a sealed cover and deposit it in a box at the RTA office.

The vehicle owner who bids the higher price is given the number, said a senior RTO. There were issues with the fancy registration numbers as the applicants often fight among themselves for their desired number, said the official.

The fancy registration numbers such as 1, 9, 999, and 9999 comes with a basic price of Rs 50,000. Similarly, there are other numbers such as 99, 555, 666, 777, 888 etc comes with basic price of Rs 30,000 as the prescribed fee.

With inclusion of the fancy number into the online mode now all the 60 RTA services would be in online mode.

The department is taking steps to make the services online to avoid the involvement of brokers. The department had made 24 services online during September 2015. Similarly, few more services were made online from August 2, 2016.

According to the official, the Telangana State Technological Services department is working on making the changes in the online servers of the department.

Tenders have been called by the department and the new system may get finalised in January. Once the system gets finalised and after trial run the new system would be made online, the official informed.