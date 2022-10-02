South India Shopping Mall offers big discounts

Hyderabad: South India shopping Mall has rolled out a massive discount offers and a Lucky Bumper draw for the entire festival season starting from September 12 to October 25.

As a part of Dussehra & Diwali celebrations, the customers can shop their favorite fashion and could to win Rs. 6 Crore worth of gifts in the Lucky Bumper Draw. The winners will be picked through lucky draw on 5th October (Dussehra) & 25th October (Diwali) with an awe-striking wide range of gifts like 50 Maruti Suzuki Spresso Cars, 130 BikeWo Electric bikes, 100 kg silver plates, 1140 Induction stoves, 480 Tabs and much more. In addition, the Double Dhamaka offer provides great discounts on Sarees and the Menswear. The South India's Swarna Vedukalu offers ornaments with the lowest to 3% wastage on Golden Ornaments and No Wastage & Making charges on Silver.