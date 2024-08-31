  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

South Zone DCP holds meet for peaceful conduct of festivities

South Zone DCP holds meet for peaceful conduct of festivities
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: City South Zone Deputy Commissioner Sneha Mehra sought the cooperation of the Peace Committee members to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in...

Hyderabad: City South Zone Deputy Commissioner Sneha Mehra sought the cooperation of the Peace Committee members to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the zone. The Peace Committee assured full support and willingness to work for the peaceful conduct of festivals.

The DCP held an interaction with the Central Peace & welfare Committee, south zone of Hyderabad city for the peaceful conduct of the ensuing Ganesh festival and Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations.

Jahangir, Addl DCP of South zone and ACP Venkateswara Rao ACP Mirchowk, P. Chandrasekhar ACP Charminar, N.L.N. Raju ACP Falaknuma, Ch. Chandra Sekhar ACP Chatrinaka and Inspectors of South Zone, Sri Srikishan Sharma, All Zones General Secretary, Central Peace & Welfare Committee and Sri Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Patron and other office bearers of South zone, about 100 members of the Peace Committee participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X