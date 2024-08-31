South Zone DCP holds meet for peaceful conduct of festivities

Hyderabad: City South Zone Deputy Commissioner Sneha Mehra sought the cooperation of the Peace Committee members to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the zone. The Peace Committee assured full support and willingness to work for the peaceful conduct of festivals.

The DCP held an interaction with the Central Peace & welfare Committee, south zone of Hyderabad city for the peaceful conduct of the ensuing Ganesh festival and Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations.

Jahangir, Addl DCP of South zone and ACP Venkateswara Rao ACP Mirchowk, P. Chandrasekhar ACP Charminar, N.L.N. Raju ACP Falaknuma, Ch. Chandra Sekhar ACP Chatrinaka and Inspectors of South Zone, Sri Srikishan Sharma, All Zones General Secretary, Central Peace & Welfare Committee and Sri Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Patron and other office bearers of South zone, about 100 members of the Peace Committee participated.