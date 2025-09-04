South Zone police bust illegal liquor ring, arrest 3

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Chatrinaka Police, have apprehended three persons involved in illegally procuring and selling various brands of liquor without a valid licence, in violation of the Excise Rules. Police seized 70.2 litres of liquor worth Rs 50,000.

Police arrested N Shobha Rani alias Lalithamma (50), Deepak Kumar (26), and Nitish Kumar (21), all residents of Chatrinaka. Officers seized 195 bottles of liquor and beer.

According to police, the prime accused Lalithamma is a habitual illegal liquor seller. She buys liquor of various brands in bulk from nearby wine shops and later resells it to customers in retail for huge profits from her house after the shops have closed.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Addl. DCP Task Force, said that 33 cases have been registered against her under the Excise Act and APP Acts. “Similarly, the other accused, Deepak Kumar and Nitish Kumar, are also procuring and transporting bottles of liquor on a motorcycle to sell the same to needy customers, thereby earning easy money illegally without any valid license within the limits of Chatrinaka,” said the DCP.

On receiving information, the police team apprehended them while they were illegally selling and transporting the liquor. The apprehended accused persons and seized property were handed over to the Chatrinaka Police for further action. The Chatrinaka Police registered a case under sections 34(a) of the TS Excise Act and took up the investigation.