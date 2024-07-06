SP conducts an awareness programme for police on new criminal laws 2023

The new Criminal Laws-2023, introduced by the Government of India, aim to expedite investigations and ensure swift justice for victims. To effectively implement these changes, it is crucial for the District SP and all police personnel, from lower-level staff to higher-ranking officers, to have comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the new procedures.

Shri T. Srinivasa Rao has advised police officers and staff on the importance of familiarizing themselves with these new laws to enhance their efficiency in investigations and trials. This awareness program is designed to educate police officers on the key aspects of the new criminal laws, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle cases under the updated legal framework.

The program will cover

Overview of Criminal Laws-2023:

Key changes and updates. Objectives of the new laws.

Investigation Procedures:

New protocols and guidelines.

Best practices for evidence, collection and case handling.

Trial Procedures:

Changes in trial processes.

Ensuring speedy justice for victims.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Expectations from different levels of police personnel.

Coordination between various departments for effective implementation.

This initiative aims to equip police officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively apply the new laws, thereby enhancing the overall justice delivery system

The session was attended by police officers, station writers, CC TNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) writers, and court duty officers. The program highlighted the following key points.

Introduction to Criminal Laws-2023:

Overview of the significant changes and updates in the new laws.

Emphasis on the objectives to expedite investigations and ensure swift justice.

Investigation Procedures:

New methods and protocols for conducting investigations.

Enhanced techniques for evidence collection and case handling to improve efficiency.

Trial Procedures:

Changes in the trial processes aimed at speeding up the delivery of justice.

Guidelines on adhering to the new trial methods.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Clarification of the responsibilities of various police personnel under the new legal framework.

Importance of coordination and communication between different departments for effective implementation.

Benefits of the New Laws:

Opportunities to provide more efficient and prompt services to the public.

Improvements in the overall justice delivery system through updated investigative and trial methods.

Sri Ramulu emphasized that the new laws provide a framework for more efficient and effective policing, which will ultimately benefit the community by ensuring quicker resolutions to cases and better service delivery. This training session is a crucial step in equipping the police force with the necessary knowledge to adapt to these changes and enhance their operational capabilities.

He said that training classes have already been conducted to have complete understanding, however, orientation classes will be conducted by legal experts when necessary. He ordered to register different types of cases only as per the new sections. Everyone was instructed to learn the new sections thoroughly. It is not necessary to change the existing policies into new laws, keeping in view the current society and the future, the registration of cases, the imposition of punishments and the methods of investigation are necessary to speed up the process.

Gadwal, Alampur, Shanti Nagar CIs Bhim Kumar, Ravi Babu, Cyber Crime CI Raju, SILs, Station Writers, CC TNS Writers, Court Duty Officers and other staff of all police stations in the district.